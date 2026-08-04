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Norway keeper Nyland rejoins Leipzig

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Orjan Nyland makes a save REUTERS/Marco Bello

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Orjan Nyland makes a save REUTERS/Marco Bello

Aug 4 - RB Leipzig have re-signed Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a contract through 2028, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old returns to Leipzig, where he played on loan in the 2022-23 season, as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Sevilla at the end of June.

Nyland became a national hero during Norway's historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals, saving a penalty from Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes in a dramatic 2-1 last-16 victory last month.

"When the opportunity arose to return to RB Leipzig, I didn’t have to think twice. I have many positive memories of the club and the people here, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again," Nyland said.

Nyland has also played for Molde, FC Ingelstadt, Aston Villa and Reading. He has made 76 appearances for Norway. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.