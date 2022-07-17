Norway 'empty' after shock Euro exit

LONDON • Norway coach Martin Sjogren admitted that he felt "empty" as his team suffered a shock exit from Euro 2022 after the pre-tournament title contenders crashed to a 1-0 defeat by Austria on Friday.

Despite the presence of Lyon star Ada Hegerberg in their line-up, two-time European champions Norway paid the price for another lacklustre display in Brighton following their 8-0 thrashing by hosts England.

The Norwegians failed to advance from Group A after a second successive loss, while Austria progressed to the quarter-finals as runners-up behind England.

England, already assured of top spot, crushed Northern Ireland 5-0 in their last game to move into the last eight with three successive wins without conceding a single goal.

"We had higher belief in ourselves than to be out of the tournament this soon," Sjogren said.

"I feel totally empty. I'm very disappointed on behalf of the team, for all the fans who took the trip to come here... everyone who's been following us at home.

"Everyone has a responsibility in this, myself included. There has to be a brutal honesty in evaluating everything that's happened in order to actually bounce back.

"We will have to find the answers and also we will have to work on it the right away."

Needing a victory to move above Austria in their final group match, Norway were pushed towards elimination after 37 minutes when Nicole Billa scored with a header.

The Norwegians were unable to muster a comeback and Austria could have won by a bigger margin with more clinical finishing.

Norway's tournament had quickly turned sour after the initial optimism fuelled by a 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their first group match.

As they head home, the Austrians can look forward to playing eight-time European champions Germany in the quarter-finals in Brentford on Thursday.

At St Mary's in Southampton, Alessia Russo struck twice as England maintained their flawless run against the hapless Northern Ireland.

Fran Kirby and Beth Mead also found the net with Kelsie Burrows scoring a late own goal.

England were without boss Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

They will face the runners-up from Group B, either Spain or Denmark, in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

