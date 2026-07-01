Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes

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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 30 - Norway restored the majority of their first-choice players to the starting lineup for Tuesday’s World Cup round-of-32 clash against the Ivory Coast after resting them in their previous game against France.

• Top scorer Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard are among those to start the match but Julian Ryerson is injured.

• In total, Norway make 10 changes from the side beaten 4-1 by France last Friday with only Patrick Berg remaining from the previous starting team.

• The Ivorians have made three changes with Ghislain Konan and Emmanuel Agbadou returning to the defence after being rested against Curacao in their last game

• Christ Inao Oulai takes the place of Amad Diallo as the attacking winger is sacrificed for more strength in the middle.

Lineups:

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Guela Doue, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pepe.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa. REUTERS