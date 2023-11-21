Northern Ireland defeat group winners Denmark in final Euro 2024 qualifier

BELFAST - Northern Ireland netted two second-half goals to beat Group H winners Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Windsor Park on Monday, closing out an unsuccessful qualifying campaign with an impressive showing in front of the jubilant home fans.

The Danes, who made seven changes to the starting line-up that secured qualification in a 2-0 win over runners-up Slovenia on Friday, finished top of the six-team group on 22 points, level with the Slovenians and 13 ahead of Northern Ireland.

The home side had precious few efforts on goal until Isaac Price crowned their best move of the game with a cool finish on the hour mark, punctuating a slick passing sequence by stroking the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

Dion Charles netted the second in the 81st minute, ghosting in at the back post to slam home substitute Conor McMenamin's low ball across the box to cement his side's third victory of the campaign following two wins against San Marino. REUTERS

