North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash

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May 21 - North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC will take on Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the Asian women's Champions League final on Saturday after securing a 2-1 win over South Korean hosts Suwon FC on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Choe Kum-ok and Kim Kyung-yong set up a meeting with the Japanese side, who eliminated defending champions Melbourne City 3-1.

The Naegohyang goal led a charmed life with both Haruhi Suzuki and Mileninha hitting the woodwork in the first half before Suwon took the lead when Suzuki flicked her 49th-minute effort past Pak Ju Gyong.

The North Koreans levelled six minutes later when Choe rose highest to glance Ri Yu-jong's free kick beyond Kim Kyung-hee.

Twelve minutes later Naegohyang went in front, captain Kim making the most of the Suwon defence's inability to clear a high ball to steer her header into the bottom corner.

A missed penalty by former Chelsea forward Ji So-yun in the 78th minute ensured the North Koreans advanced to Saturday's final, where they will take on Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

The Japanese raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes against Melbourne City with close-range finishes from Yuzuho Shiokoshi and Miharu Shinjo.

Aideen Keane halved the deficit eight minutes before the interval but Shiokoshi netted her second of the game in the 78th minute when she pounced on a rebound after Malena Mieres had saved Shinjo's attempt from distance. REUTERS