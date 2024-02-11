Norgaard, Toney on target as Brentford win 2-0 at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford as they ended a six-match losing streak away from home with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Norgaard put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute as he headed Sergio Reguilon's left-footed corner into the net from close range for his second goal of the season.

Wolves' Craig Dawson also found the net with a header in the 50th minute but he was ruled offside by VAR and his effort was chalked off.

Toney sealed the win for Brentford in the 77th minute as he met Vitaly Janelt's cross from the left with a clinical first touch that beat the keeper.

Brentford are 14th in the league with 25 points from 23 matches and host Liverpool next Saturday. Wolves remain 10th with 32 points from 24 games and visit Tottenham Hotspur next. REUTERS