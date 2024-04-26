Nobody has given up but we just need to be realistic, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had never envisioned his final season at Anfield to turn out this way, seeing his team exit the FA Cup, the Europa League and possibly out of the English Premier League title race as well in the space of a little more than a month.
Having won the League Cup in February, the Reds had high hopes of winning the quadruple, but it was not to be and their latest 2-0 league defeat by city rivals Everton in midweek was the most devastating of all.
Klopp will hope to reignite their Premier League title hopes when they travel to West Ham United on April 27, but his side are trailing leaders Arsenal (77) by three points with four games to play.
City are second on 76 points after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on April 25, and crucially have a game in hand.
“Arsenal and City are playing positive football and... I wouldn’t say we are in the best place now, we lost the decisive battles at Goodison Park,” Klopp said on April 26.
“In general it’s been a few weeks where we haven’t played positive football.
“It always feels like we are playing catch-up... we have to be positive. Nobody has given up but we just need to be realistic. I will try my absolute everything so I can enjoy our football again.”
All Liverpool can do now is to try to win all their games, and hope that Arsenal and City suffer a “crisis” in their remaining fixtures – as Klopp said previously – for them to have a shot at the title.
“I am pretty sure City and Arsenal see it as a two-horse race,” the manager added.
“They might say something differently but I don’t expect them to lose two games. We have to be there if they do.”
West Ham should not pose too much of a challenge as the Reds have already beaten them twice this season with an aggregate score of 8-2 – a 3-1 league win in September and a 5-1 victory in the League Cup.
In their last 14 Premier League games, Liverpool have emerged the winners 12 times.
Klopp’s men also have a knack of scoring against West Ham, who have conceded at least once in their last 15 matches against the Reds, while shipping multiple goals in 12 of those encounters.
On paper, Liverpool are the favourites, but they must first pick themselves up after the Everton loss.
There are a couple of injury issues as well, with Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak all still sidelined.
As Klopp prepares to depart at the end of the season, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot said his club and Liverpool are in negotiations for him to succeed the German and he was confident the outcome “will become clear in days”.
“It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I’m waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I’m very confident in that,” the Dutchman told ESPN.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Slot’s attacking tactics could be the ideal match for the Reds, expressed his support for his compatriot’s football philosophy.
“I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment,” he said.
“I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.”
Klopp said he is not involved in the selection of the new manager, simply adding: “I like his team’s style, and all I hear about him as a guy. Some people I know tell me. Good coach.”
West Ham, meanwhile, are also seeking to return to winning ways after losing their last two league matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
David Moyes’ side head into the clash with Liverpool winning just one of their last eight on home soil.
The Hammers will hope to have star forward Jarrod Bowen fit after he missed last weekend’s loss to Palace with a back issue. AFP