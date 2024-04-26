Nobody has given up but we just need to be realistic, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had never envisioned his final season at Anfield to turn out this way, seeing his team exit the FA Cup, the Europa League and possibly out of the English Premier League title race as well in the space of a little more than a month.

Having won the League Cup in February, the Reds had high hopes of winning the quadruple, but it was not to be and their latest 2-0 league defeat by city rivals Everton in midweek was the most devastating of all.

Klopp will hope to reignite their Premier League title hopes when they travel to West Ham United on April 27, but his side are trailing leaders Arsenal (77) by three points with four games to play.

City are second on 76 points after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on April 25, and crucially have a game in hand.

“Arsenal and City are playing positive football and... I wouldn’t say we are in the best place now, we lost the decisive battles at Goodison Park,” Klopp said on April 26.

“In general it’s been a few weeks where we haven’t played positive football.

“It always feels like we are playing catch-up... we have to be positive. Nobody has given up but we just need to be realistic. I will try my absolute everything so I can enjoy our football again.”

All Liverpool can do now is to try to win all their games, and hope that Arsenal and City suffer a “crisis” in their remaining fixtures – as Klopp said previously – for them to have a shot at the title.

“I am pretty sure City and Arsenal see it as a two-horse race,” the manager added.

“They might say something differently but I don’t expect them to lose two games. We have to be there if they do.”

West Ham should not pose too much of a challenge as the Reds have already beaten them twice this season with an aggregate score of 8-2 – a 3-1 league win in September and a 5-1 victory in the League Cup.

In their last 14 Premier League games, Liverpool have emerged the winners 12 times.

Klopp’s men also have a knack of scoring against West Ham, who have conceded at least once in their last 15 matches against the Reds, while shipping multiple goals in 12 of those encounters.