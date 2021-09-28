No way to stop such talent, says PEP

LONDON • Lionel Messi's sensational transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has not yet hit the heights everyone was expecting after leaving Barcelona, the only professional club he had played for.

The 34-year-old has not opened his account for the French Ligue 1 giants, although there have been several reasons for that.

He arrived in Paris last month with no pre-season under his belt after his exploits for Argentina at the Copa America. A lack of fitness and niggling injuries has restricted Messi to just three appearances for PSG this season.

The forward also missed last weekend's Ligue 1 win over Montepellier but having returned to training yesterday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is certain he will feature in today's Champions League Group A game at the Parc des Princes and it is only a matter of time before he shines for PSG.

On Messi, who was his star man as Barca won 14 trophies, including two European Cups, during his 2008-12 stint at the Nou Camp, the Catalan said yesterday: "It was a surprise for everyone - what happened, happened. Everyone now accepts it.

"Long time ago you couldn't imagine (it), but it happened. Life itself, you never know what happens. What's important is that he'll be happy there in Paris.

"This type of player speaks for itself on the pitch, I don't have to add anything else. We were fortunate to see him during this 16 years... His career is exceptional. Hopefully tomorrow, he can play for the benefit of the game."

This will be the first time both sides are meeting since PSG were comprehensively beaten over two legs in the semi-final of last season's Champions League.

The addition of Messi to their front line of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe makes PSG a major threat. While the "MNM" strike force has not yet sparkled, the visitors are cruising domestically with a 100 per cent record after eight games.

"I don't know, this amount of quality, I don't know how to stop them, they are so good," Guardiola added. "You have to defend well without the ball and let them run when we have the ball. They are exceptional players, everyone knows it, all of them so good. Individually and they combine so good.

"The three players up front can do whatever they want. Wide narrow, wide left, Messi can play right or middle, Mbappe wide or middle... They combine so well, the talent cannot be stopped."

Riyad Mahrez scored against PSG in both legs of last season's semi-final victories but the winger insisted that result would have no bearing today and is predicting a "tight game".

"It is a different match," he said. "Last season was a semi-final with no fans. Today is six months later, beginning of the season and the group stage.

"We have to play like we played at Chelsea, every game, especially away. We have to play with personality, impose your game everywhere you go - that's why you're most likely to perform good."

City will miss Ilkay Gundogan, who Guardiola said would return from injury only after the international break next month, as well as John Stones. PSG will be without Sergio Ramos.

