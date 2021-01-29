'No time to feel sorry' for shocker

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that there will be "no big inquest" following Wednesday's shock 2-1 home loss to bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League.

United would have regained top spot in the table with a victory but saw their 13-game unbeaten run in the top flight end instead.

Kean Bryan gave the visitors a first-half lead that former Blades defender Harry Maguire cancelled out, only for Oliver Burke's heavily deflected strike to seal a first away win against United since 1973. The result leaves United on 40 points - one behind Manchester City - but Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

"There will be no big inquest. There have been so many odd results this season but with the world as it is we have been the most consistent team, it hit us today," said Solskjaer. "Disappointed, we couldn't get to the heights of the last few months' football we played. Very disappointing, we couldn't find a solution to their very compact block and good defence."

He was also let down by his back-up men failing to rise to the challenge, and with a trip to in-form Arsenal tomorrow, Solskjaer is set to return to his strongest line-up.

The pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred at the base of the midfield has worked well throughout their recent run of good form but without them, United were back to the ponderous and hesitant, slow build-up play. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba did not bring that same level of intensity and ability to keep the tempo up and the pressure on their opponents.

Sheffield defended superbly, with the 38-year-old Phil Jagielka keeping them compact and focused, but United did not ask them enough difficult questions.

Anthony Martial struggled again, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood produced too little. Talisman Bruno Fernandes went without a goal or an assist for a fourth consecutive league game.

At the back, Axel Tuanzebe, at centre-half alongside Maguire, looked well short of the standards set by Victor Lindelof and the injured Eric Bailly, while left-back Alex Telles was unable to match the contributions of Luke Shaw in that role.

On seven previous occasions this campaign, the Red Devils came from behind to win a league game but their luck finally ran out against a side who won just once in their previous 19 league games.

REAL LET-DOWN Very disappointing, we couldn't find a solution to their very compact block and good defence. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, United manager, lamenting their unexpected setback against Sheffield United.

"It's a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it's a special result, and a special performance," said Blades manager Chris Wilder after watching his team score two goals from three shots on target.

"I'm not saying an incredible escape is on but I want to show what we are about."

Former defender Rio Ferdinand said inconsistency could cost his old team, who knocked rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday, the title.

"Last week (against) Liverpool, tremendous performance," he told BT Sport. "Bottom of the league Sheffield United dour, lifeless at times. The inconsistencies don't win you the league. It's what we said about Manchester United for many, many months that the inconsistencies of individuals on this team is what's holding them back."

After the trip to the Emirates, United's next two games are against Southampton and Everton at Old Trafford - where they have suffered all four of their Premier League defeats this season.

"There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves,"said Solskjaer. "I expect our performance to be much better on Saturday."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE