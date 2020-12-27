No reason for Salah to move: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to dismiss speculation over Egypt forward Mohamed Salah's future, saying on Thursday that he is happy at the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old gave an interview in Spain last week when he said Barcelona and Real Madrid were top clubs and "who knows what will happen in the future".

This led to speculation over whether he was seeking a new longer-term contract beyond 2023 or he was upset that Trent Alexander-Arnold had been given the captain's armband for the Champions League group match with Danish side Midtjylland.

"We do not speak about deals - well, not with you (the media). Why should we start now?" said Klopp ahead of today's Premier League home game with West Brom.

"Mo is in a good mood, always a good moment. He is in really good shape and that is the most important thing for me.

"We did not have pictures (from the training ground) this morning but if we did you would have seen him laughing and enjoying.

"I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money... we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters.

"You cannot force people to stay but, if a player wants to go then we probably not hold him back. It's just that I would not understand why somebody would want to go."

If Salah is unsettled, it has not been reflected by his performances on the pitch this season.

He has scored 13 goals in as many league games, missing just one because of Covid-19 isolation.

It is his best start to a Premier League term, even better than his debut campaign when he went on to score 32 in 38 appearances, having registered 12 goals at the same 14-match stage.

He became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Champions League this month in the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland with 22 goals.

Salah also came off the bench on Dec 19 to score a brace in the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in London.

"I think there are all these things to talk about: he didn't start the last game, all the things I heard after about what could be the reason and then he came on and scored two," added Klopp.

"I think in his first season he didn't start against Stoke, came on and scored two. He obviously doesn't need a long time."

The Reds, who are top of the league, have a hectic schedule over the festive period with a home game with Newcastle on Wednesday and Southampton the following Monday.

"Now it is much more important and we really need to keep going. Everyone knows the toughest point of the season is now ahead of us," said Klopp.

"The Christmas period is always tough, so we have to make sure we get through this with the right results."

Summer signing Thiago Alcantara is back in training following recovery from injury, as are James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, but none are expected to feature today.

