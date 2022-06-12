No panic as France drop more points

VIENNA • France coach Didier Deschamps insisted he is not worried after Kylian Mbappe struck a late equaliser to help Les Bleus salvage a 1-1 away draw against Austria on Friday, as they kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the final four of the Nations League.

Mbappe, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time to cancel out Andreas Weimann's 37th-minute opener.

The world champions are bottom of Group A1 with two points from three games, four behind leaders Denmark, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Croatia.

Second-placed Austria and third-placed Croatia have four points each.

Mbappe had a great opportunity to give France all three points with three minutes left, only for his attempt to rattle the crossbar.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't score more with all the chances we had," said Deschamps.

"Sometimes we score more goals with less opportunities but I'm not worried. I've had to do with minor injuries and fatigue.

"The players should have been rewarded by the result. In the match, we have done very good things.

"Austria puts a lot of commitment, intensity. We had total control in the second half. We certainly lacked efficiency (overall), it's a shame compared to what we did in the second half."

The match at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna went ahead despite concern about a huge hole that opened up on the same pitch during Austria's 2-1 loss to Denmark on Monday.

After an initial 1-0 loss to Denmark at home and a 1-1 draw in Croatia, Deschamps again reshuffled his team as he looked to rest some key players at the end of a long and demanding season.

He handed centre-back Ibrahima Konate his first cap and wing-back Boubacar Kamara his first start, with Mbappe on the bench as Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema started up front.

In the 63rd minute, Deschamps replaced Griezmann with Mbappe, who threatened immediately.

Just as it seemed France had run out of energy and ideas, Mbappe collected a short pass from Christopher Nkunku before beating Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz from inside the area with a clinical, brutal shot in the 83rd minute.

He came close to doubling the tally four minutes later when Pentz deflected his shot onto the bar after a pass from Benzema.

"That's not what we came for but we'll take that point and try to win on Monday (against Croatia at home)," said Mbappe.

"I'm not 100 per cent fit but I'll play if I have to. It's the last match before the holidays, so we can push it a little bit."

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick felt that his team should have won.

He said: "I'm not at all happy with this result because if you're 1-0 up to the 83rd minute and we haven't allowed too much out of the game up to that point, and France score a goal like that...

"I don't have anything that feels like congratulations. I'm happy with the game overall, but not at all with the result."

