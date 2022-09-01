No more signings, confirms ten Hag

LONDON - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said the club will not sign more players before Thursday's transfer deadline following the completion of the deals to recruit Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he also expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to sign Brazil winger Antony, with the transfer reportedly worth an initial £80.75 million (S$131.1 million), with a further £4.25 million in add-ons.

The 22-year-old, who scored eight goals for the Dutch champions in the Eredivisie last season, will become the Red Devils' second-most expensive purchase after the £89 million spent on midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016.

But with his signing yet to be completed, he is unlikely to travel to Leicester City for the Premier League clash on Thursday, and may have to wait until Sunday against Arsenal at Old Trafford for his potential debut.

The club are also hoping to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.

"For this window, it will be the end," ten Hag said on Wednesday.

"You always have to be alert (for any potential signings) at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this current squad.

"In the offensive department, we needed to strengthen the squad. Offensive players experience fatigue quicker. They have to run more with high intensity."

The Dutchman also reiterated his belief that Ronaldo will stay at the club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old's future after British media reported the Portugal forward, who rejoined United last year, wanted to leave to play Champions League football.

"It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo's future, adding that full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also remain after being linked with a move away.

United are still without their injured forward Anthony Martial for the clash against the Foxes, while defender Victor Lindelof will be assessed after he returned to training earlier this week.

Ten Hag wants his players to maintain their "winning mentality", having won their last two league games after losing their first two, but warned that Leicester, bottom of the league with no wins and are the only club not have made a summer signing, will be like wounded animals.

"I see it as a start. I think we have a good base, this is the minimum we have to bring," he said.

"I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep that, keep the spirit, keep this winning mentality because you need it if you want a successful season with this squad." REUTERS

