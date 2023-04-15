'No excuses' for Man United despite injury woes, says Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Erik ten Hag says Manchester United cannot use injuries to defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as an excuse if their Premier League top-four push is damaged against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be without both centre-backs at the City Ground after they were hurt during Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Martinez was stretchered off after gripping his right ankle in the second half, while Varane was substituted at half-time.

Ten Hag had no update on the condition of either player when he spoke to reporters on Friday but the club later confirmed the severity of the injuries.

“Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot,” United said in a statement.

“However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

“Lisandro’s defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks.”

Varane’s replacement, Harry Maguire, scored an own goal in stoppage time as Sevilla came from two goals down to rescue a draw at Old Trafford.

But Maguire and Victor Lindelof will likely have an important role to play after Martinez and Varane joined an injury list that already includes Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek.

Asked how much faith he had in the pair, ten Hag said: “A lot. I think we have decent centre-halves and they have proved in the past. They have proved this season.

“We have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job.”

With United hoping to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League while also chasing silverware in the Europa League and FA Cup, their injury problems could not be timed any worse.

Ten Hag also hopes Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay will be fit for the Forest game, but he was quick to underline the importance of squad players stepping up.