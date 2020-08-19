No easy pickings for Bayern

LISBON • Corentin Tolisso says treble-chasing Bayern Munich should be wary of his former club Lyon in today's Champions League semi-final as the "greedy" Bavarians look to build on their stunning demolition of Barcelona.

Both Juventus and Manchester City paid the price for underestimating the French side, who ended seventh after the Ligue 1 season ended in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a Lyon academy graduate and having spent a decade there before leaving the club in 2017, Tolisso is well aware of their pedigree, despite never winning the Champions League and only reaching this late stage once before in 2010.

On his country's second-richest football team, who have played in Europe for 23 straight seasons, the France midfielder said: "From a German point of view, perhaps Lyon's the least known team.

"But against City, we all saw what this team are capable of. We will never underestimate them. When the big games come up, Lyon are always there. No team can reach the semi-finals by chance."

Despite the words of caution, Bayern are the favourites, not just to progress past the last four, but also to win their sixth European Cup.

There is an air of determination in the camp of the Bundesliga champions, who have clinched the German Cup and have designs on their second treble after their first in 2013. Only Barcelona have ever won two trebles - in 2009 and 2015.

Defender Jerome Boateng, who was part of that 2013 team, feels this current crop is as good as the side that had club greats like Arjen Robben, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm.

"To be honest, I noticed from day one that something was up," the Germany defender said. "That was our big goal for the season.

"We played better in the Champions League from the start than we might have done in the Bundesliga. We were extremely greedy all the time."

This team appear to have the same insatiable appetite for trophies, earning the nickname "FC Never Satisfied" by the German media and they are certainly hungry for goals too.

Bayern's average of 4.33 goals per game is a new Champions League record, having netted 39 times in nine European games.

To top it off, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is the competition's top scorer with 14 goals - three short of Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 record in a single Champions League season.

However, nothing is being taken for granted against Lyon.

"The next game is always the most difficult," said Boateng, despite Bayern winning their last 20 games and being on an unbeaten run since German football resumed in May.

"The thrashing of Barcelona now counts for nothing. Our opponent is not standing where he is for nothing."

Both Bayern and Lyon have no new injuries to report, with Hansi Flick's men set to welcome back France defender Benjamin Pavard, who missed their past two games due to an ankle complaint.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LYON V BAYERN

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am