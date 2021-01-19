No easy answers for misfiring Liverpool: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has admitted there are no easy answers as to why Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive league games for the first time in 16 years after a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

There was a 33-point gap between the champions and the visitors last season yet the difference between both sides was nowhere as stark at Anfield.

Sunday's encounter was as much about Liverpool's current problems as it was a demonstration of the maturing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into title contenders as they maintained a three-point gap over their hosts.

While the Reds kept their remarkable home record of having not lost in the league since April 23, 2017, this was the third straight game that Klopp's men have failed to score and the first time they have not netted at Anfield in the league since October 2018.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the table, have now failed to win their last four league games and it could have been worse had goalkeeper Alisson Becker not preserved their 68-game unbeaten top-flight run with late saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Their "Fab Three" of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have all gone off the boil, while the loss of Diogo Jota, out since early last month with with a knee injury, has also proven costly, with Klopp short on options that can provide genuine competition to his favoured front line.

The German feels it is a confidence issue, saying: "There's no easy explanation. We always missed chances, even in the games we won, we just had another one which we used.

"We had to be good to get a point. I think we were good enough to get three points but we didn't score. These moments happen in football.

"There are moments where you can't explain why you score from all angles, like we did against Crystal Palace (in a 7-0 win). You have to create and create and create and then, you will score.

"We can't deny Man United for 90 minutes with the quality they have. They had two big chances and Ali made two big saves."

United, chasing their first league title since 2012-13, have a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City (35), although their crosstown rivals have a game in hand.

42 Manchester United ended Liverpool's run of scoring at Anfield in 42 league matches, a streak dating back to 2018.

Should City win their game against Aston Villa tomorrow, they will go above the Red Devils, so Solskjaer was slightly disappointed with the draw.

"It's only a good result if we win the next game. It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again, we were playing a very good side," he said.

"I think we grew in the game and toward the end it was there for us to win. We created two massive chances and it was two brilliant saves by the 'keeper."

Luke Shaw, who was outstanding at left-back and took home the Man-of-the-Match honours, said: "I'll be honest, the dressing room is very flat. It's not what we wanted.

"We came here to win... We felt so confident with the way that recent results have been going for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS