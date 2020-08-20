No delayed EPL start for Wolves, Chelsea

LONDON • Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their European commitments this past season, reported the Times of London.

City's season came to an end last Saturday with a 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals, while United's season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

The fixtures are expected to be announced by tomorrow.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug 11 - 32 days before the start of the new season - will be required to play on the opening weekend.

There will be no exemptions for Chelsea either despite Blues manager Frank Lampard calling for a delayed start.

"The 12th feels too early for me for the players to start playing again," the former midfielder said after his side's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal on Aug 1.

"The players need a break... I would like to think the Premier League would look seriously at that and hopefully give us a fair start next season.

"We deserve to be, as a Premier League club competing in the Champions League."

Chelsea's last game of the season was on Aug 8, when they lost 4-1 to Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 second leg, bowing out 7-1 on aggregate.

REUTERS