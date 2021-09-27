CAD probe

No charges for former FAS senior officials

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Zainudin Nordin and former general secretary Winston Lee will not face charges as part of the years-long investigation into the alleged misuse of funds at local football clubs, said the Attorney-General's Chambers in response to queries from The Straits Times.

This is the first major development in the case involving the duo, Hougang United chairman Bill Ng and his wife Bonnie Wong, who were in April 2017 arrested and questioned by the Commercial Affairs Department. The case had rocked the local sports scene then.

