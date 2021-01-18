No blues for Lampard as Blues move up ladder

LONDON • Frank Lampard was relieved to get Chelsea back to winning ways, as Mason Mount's late strike broke the resistance of 10-man Fulham to earn a 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

The Blues were languishing down in 10th at kick-off after a run of one win in six league games left Lampard fighting for his job.

But the 42-year-old was handed a gift by Antonee Robinson's reckless challenge just before half-time that earned the American a straight red card at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea still struggled to make the extra-man advantage count, but Mount's precise low finish 13 minutes from time moved the visitors up to seventh and within three points of the top four.

"Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck," said Lampard.

"But we can't think everything is solved because we want more.

"I keep saying we're in a bit of a transition and progression. We know there are new players and we're still trying to find solutions. But it's a good start from a difficult patch."

He pointed out that his side struggled against a packed Fulham defence after Robinson's sending-off and urged Mount to venture forward more in order to get into scoring positions.

"It is a pressure to move the ball, hit the sides, open it up, make them run and create chances. We were doing that," he said. "Mason was in a deeper role but can still arrive. He needs to score more goals, he knows that, but his quality and attitude is brilliant."

The Chelsea boss responded to his team's poor run by leaving big-money summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on the bench.

Werner was finally introduced 17 minutes from time, but it was Lampard's trusted lieutenant Mount who made the breakthrough.

Deep into stoppage time, Werner then wasted a great chance to end his 10-game drought without a Premier League goal, as he skewed well wide when one-on-one with Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

"Those are goals I've seen him score many a time," said Lampard of the German striker.

"He has to just keep working, it's the only way to get out of it. It'll go in for him because he's got high quality, he's getting in position and he'll score."

A first defeat in six games rounded off a disappointing day for Fulham after victories earlier on Saturday for relegation rivals Brighton and West Brom.

Scott Parker's men remain third from bottom and are now four points from safety.

