No bitterness over World Cup omission, Azmoun says after Iran recall

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 22 - Iran striker Sardar Azmoun said he bears no bitterness over being left out of the squad for the World Cup and that his recall to the national team on Monday stirred the same joy he experienced with his first call-up.

Azmoun is his country's second-leading scorer of all time with 57 goals in 91 games but was left out of the squad for the World Cup in North America with state news agency IRNA saying he was injured.

However, other media reports said he had upset government supporters by posting a picture of a meeting with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, shortly after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran.

On Monday, Azmoun was called up to the squad for friendlies against Uzbekistan and Russia as part of Iran's preparations for next year's Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Football Federation posted a picture of Azmoun smiling during a meeting with its president, Mehdi Taj.

"From 2014 until today, I've lived through so much in this jersey. I came, I went, I was cut, I came back," Azmoun, 31, wrote in a post on social media.

"I won, I lost, I laughed, I cried. But never, not even when I was away, did I ever see myself as separate from the national team ...

"Maybe after all these years and all these games, getting called up to the national team should be routine for me. But it isn't. Today when I found out I was called up again, my happiness was just like the first time."

Iran were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup after drawing all three of their matches.

Azmoun, who plays for UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli, said he did not resent anyone for leaving him out of the World Cup squad.

"I'm not upset with anyone, nor do I have anything to prove," he added. "I'm just happy to have the chance again. The chance to fight with all my heart for the country I love."

Iran are in Group C with Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China at the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The tournament begins on January 7. REUTERS