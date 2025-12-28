Nkunku double gives Milan 3-0 win over Verona

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Dec 28 - AC Milan beat Hellas Verona 3-0 on Sunday to leapfrog leaders Inter and provisionally move top of the standings thanks to a brace from Christopher Nkunku as the French forward opened his Serie A account for the season.

Christian Pulisic scored the opener in first-half added time from a corner after Verona stubbornly held the home side at bay before Nkunku scored twice in five minutes for his first brace in over a year.

Victory in their final game of the year moved Milan to 35 points -- two points clear of derby rivals Inter, who face Atalanta away later on Sunday. Verona remain 18th.

"For us today it was important to win against a tricky, fast team," Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.

"At the moment the Scudetto target will be between 82 and 84 points. It could rise to 86 if a team goes on a strong run."

In the first half, Verona religiously stuck to their game plan, defending with intensity and organisation that left Milan circulating the ball patiently but struggling to find the killer pass through their well-drilled structure.

Despite controlling possession, clear chances were scarce for Milan and frustration grew as Verona held firm. But just when it seemed the teams would head into the break goalless, Milan found their breakthrough from a corner.

PULISIC OPENS SCORING

Luka Modric's delivery was flicked on by an Adrien Rabiot header to the far post where Pulisic reacted sharply to volley home from close range to get the San Siro crowd off their seats.

Less than two minutes after the restart, Verona defender Victor Nelsson hauled Nkunku down in the box and the French forward stepped up to take the penalty, sending keeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way to double Milan's lead.

Verona were rattled and five minutes later Milan tightened the noose with their third goal when Modric's strike from range beat Montipo's outstretched hand and came off the post for Nkunku to tap into an empty net.

"He’s a very sensitive guy who really wanted to do well. Today he finally unlocked himself, especially after the penalty," Allegri said of Nkunku.

"He scored a goal that’s in his DNA and I think he can keep improving, like everyone. In the first half we were a bit tense. In the second, we did better."

The third goal killed the game and Milan were in full control, dictating the tempo and limiting Verona to half chances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also went close with a one-on-one effort that produced a save from Montipo while Verona briefly thought they had pulled one back through Gift Orban, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside and a foul on keeper Mike Maignan.

Allegri also handed 19-year-old defender David Odogu his Serie A debut in the final stages as they comfortably managed the closing minutes to seal a convincing home win. REUTERS