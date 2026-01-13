Nigeria's Chelle eyes defensive game against Morocco

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 13 - Nigeria could adopt a defensive approach and rely on counterattacks in their clash against hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday, coach Eric Chelle said.

The 2023 edition finalists have scored 14 goals. However, they will face Morocco, which has not conceded a goal from open play.

The 48-year-old ex-Mali international stated that he will not only focus on stopping Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, who has scored five goals in five consecutive games.

"I feel that my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach," coach Chelle told reporters on Tuesday. "We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for them."

"We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block. I think we will start like that. We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half," he added.

Morocco needed a late strike from Diaz to secure a 1-0 win over Tanzania in the round of 16, before showing their abilities in a convincing 2-0 victory against Cameroon to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2004.

Nigeria, who missed the chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will play against another North African team, after beating Tunisia 3-2 in a thrilling Group C game, and overcoming Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final.

"Algeria and Morocco are two good teams with good players, but Morocco doesn't play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn't Vladimir Petkovic. I will have to work, and my group too, to beat this team tomorrow," Chelle said.

Nigeria will miss captain Wilfred Ndidi due to suspension, but will rely on striker Victor Osimhen, who has scored four goals, and winger Ademola Lookman, who has provided four assists. REUTERS