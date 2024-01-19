Nigeria upset hosts at Cup of Nations

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Ivory Coast v Nigeria - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 18, 2024 Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier in action with Nigeria's Seko Fofana REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Ivory Coast v Nigeria - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 18, 2024 Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier in action with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Ivory Coast v Nigeria - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 18, 2024 Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier in action with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman REUTERS/Stringer
ABIDJAN - Nigeria handed Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast a 1-0 defeat in their Group A clash at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Thursday with a second-half penalty settling the encounter.

Captain William Troost-Ekong struck home the 55th minute spot kick after a VAR review showed that young Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande had impeded Victor Osimhen.

The result means Nigeria move above the Ivorians in the standings on four points along with Equatorial Guinea, who beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 earlier. The hosts have three.

The clash of the west African heavyweights was a largely languid affair, dominated by physical battles and with few clear-cut chances created. REUTERS

