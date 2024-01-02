Nigeria eyeing fourth Africa Cup title, says coach

ABUJA – Coach Jose Peseiro has backed Nigeria to win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations, but conceded that it would be a real challenge when action gets under way in Ivory Coast later in January.

The last of Nigeria’s three continental titles came 10 years ago in South Africa.

“We will fight to win the Africa Cup even though it won’t be easy,” Peseiro said in an interview with NFF TV.

“Our group is not easy because we are up against the Ivory Coast, who have a good squad and are playing at home. Equatorial Guinea reached the quarter-final at the last AFCON, better than Nigeria, while Guinea Bissau beat us at home (in the qualifiers).

“We have to be at our best in our trainings and in our matches.”

The Portuguese coach also said that more than 70 players had been monitored as he whittled that number down for the final squad.

“It was not easy to choose the 25 players,” he added.

The Nigeria squad gathered in Abu Dhabi on Jan 2 for a training camp before flying out to Ivory Coast.

They open their Group A campaign on Jan 14 against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, Ghana have left out injured English Premier League players Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey from their 27-man squad named on Jan 1.

Partey’s omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. But this is a player that has a substantial injury,” Hughton said.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he’s had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time.”

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in November, after which manager Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a “significant period”.

Ghana have included Andre Ayew in the squad, which means he will play a record-equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since save for the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana compete in Group B, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on Jan 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique. AFP, REUTERS