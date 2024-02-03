Nigeria beat Angola to advance to Cup of Nations semi-final

ABIDJAN - Nigeria were the first side to book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight on Friday.

Lookman finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his team mate for his third goal of the tournament.

The 26-year-old's 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium was enough to set up a semi-final meeting on Wednesday against either the Cape Verde Islands or South Africa, who play their quarter-final on Saturday.

Later on Friday, also in Abidjan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea meet in the second of the quarter-final clashes. REUTERS

