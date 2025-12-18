Nigeria allege DR Congo fielded ineligible players in World Cup playoff

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - CAF Qualifiers - Playoffs - Final - Nigeria v Democratic Republic of Congo - Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - November 16, 2025 Democratic Republic of Congo players line up during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Abdelmjid Rizkou

Dec 18 - Nigeria have submitted a petition to FIFA alleging the Democratic Republic of Congo fielded ineligible players in their African qualification play-off for next year's World Cup, a federation (NFF) spokesperson ‍said.

DR ​Congo beat Nigeria on penalties last month to keep ‍alive their hopes of appearing at the tournament in North America, and are set to compete in ​an ​inter-confederation playoff in March where six teams will chase two places at the 48-team finals.

The NFF said several dual-nationality players had been cleared to play for DR Congo without ‍meeting the required criteria.

"The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual nationality," NFF general secretary ​Mohammed Sanusi told reporters.

"There are so ⁠many of them that have European passports, some of them French passports, some of them Dutch passports.

"FIFA regulations say once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. As far as we are ​concerned, they are eligible that is why they are cleared by FIFA.

"But our contention is that FIFA ‌was deceived into clearing them because it ​is not the responsibility of FIFA to make sure that the regulations of Congo are abided by.

"FIFA goes by its own regulations, and it was on the basis of what was presented to FIFA that they cleared them.

"But we are saying that it was fraudulent."

DR Congo's federation rejected the allegations.

"If you cannot win on the pitch, then do not try to ‍win from the back door," the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) said in a social media ​post.

"The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence. Not with lawyers tricks. Bring it ​on."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment ‌outside of business hours.

The World Cup will in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS