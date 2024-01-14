Nice suffer upset 2-0 loss at Rennes

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 13, 2024 Stade Rennes' Bertug Ozgur Yildirim in action with OGC Nice's Reda Belahyane REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 13, 2024 OGC Nice's Evann Guessand looks dejected as Stade Rennes players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 13, 2024 OGC Nice's Evann Guessand in action with Stade Rennes' Warmed Omari REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 13, 2024 OGC Nice's Alexis Claude-Maurice in action with Stade Rennes' Enzo Le Fee REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 13, 2024 Stade Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo in action with OGC Nice's Dante REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

RENNES, France - Faltering Nice suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennais on Saturday to lose further ground in the French Ligue 1 title race.

Nice, who have now suffered three losses in five league matches following an unbeaten start to the season, still cling to second place in the standings on 35 points.

Leaders Paris St Germain can extend their lead over Nice when they face Lens on Sunday. Rennes are 10th with 22 points.

Nice fell behind in the 31st minute when a header from Rennes' Martin Terrier struck Pablo Rosario's arm, setting up a penalty that Benjamin Bourigeaud converted.

Nine minutes into the second half, Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled Rennes' lead after receiving a through ball from Enzo Le Fee and steering it home from an acute angle. REUTERS

