Nice fans show nasty side in Marseille clash

NICE • The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and visitors Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd.

An ugly brawl later broke out involving players and spectators. The visitors eventually refused to restart the match after a long delay, with officials claiming their players' safety could not be guaranteed.

Yesterday, the French professional league said both clubs had been summoned to a disciplinary hearing set for tomorrow.

"Those fans should clearly never have been allowed to get onto the pitch," French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told BFM TV, adding that the trouble was all the more regrettable given how sports venues had been empty for several months due to Covid-19 protocols.

"These incidents are an insult for sport and football."

The trouble was also condemned by Christian Estrosi, the mayor for the city of Nice. "This violence is unacceptable. Sanctions must be taken by the French football league once they have found out who was responsible," he said.

A judicial probe is under way into Sunday's trouble, added local French media reports.

The clashes marred the image of France's Ligue 1 just as the league was hoping to win more viewers across the world following the arrival of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi at Paris St Germain.

Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute when former West Ham star Payet, who was pelted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, launched one back at the Nice fans.

Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening the Marseille playmaker.

During the melee, his teammates Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi also ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans.

CONDEMNATION Those fans should clearly never have been allowed to get onto the pitch. These incidents are an insult for sport and football. ROXANA MARACINEANU, France's sports minister, on the trouble in Sunday's game invasion.

Payet was reportedly bloodied, while Guendouzi and teammate Luan Peres had strangle marks on their necks.

Nice skipper Dante attempted to calm the angry supporters while a security cordon of stewards tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was seen being restrained by his staff and players and the referee had to lead both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.

Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice, who were leading through a Kasper Dolberg goal, said they wanted to restart.

Marseille, however, wanted the match halted for good and it was eventually called off.

"Our players were attacked," said Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

"The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed.

"The referee was with us, he confirmed to Jorge Sampaoli and me that safety was not guaranteed and decided to stop the game."

Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans threw bottles onto the pitch. That clash at the Stade de la Mosson was halted in the 89th minute after Valentin Rongier was hit on the head but was restarted after a 10-minute delay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS