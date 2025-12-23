Straitstimes.com header logo

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Cruzeiro - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - December 7, 2025 Santos' Neymar celebrates after the match REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes/File Photo

Dec 23 - Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Monday, as the winger bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches

In a statement on Monday, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil's leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C. REUTERS

