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Neymar skips Cleveland trip with Brazil as he continues recovery

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Coritiba - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 17, 2026 Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Jean Carniel/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Coritiba - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 17, 2026 Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Jean Carniel/File Photo

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June 4 - Neymar will not travel to Cleveland for Brazil's World Cup warm-up match against Egypt on Saturday as he continues to receive intensive treatment for a calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

"Neymar will not travel with the delegation to Cleveland," the CBF said in a statement. "He will remain in New Jersey, undergoing physical therapy and intensifying his physical recovery program."

Brazil's all-time leading scorer is sidelined by a Grade 2 calf strain, a moderate muscle injury involving a partial tear.

The Brazilian coaching staff remain hopeful that the 34-year-old will be available for their World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

The five-time World Cup winners will also face Haiti and Scotland in Group C. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.