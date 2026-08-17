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Neymar is first player forced to leave pitch as Brazil trials anti-time-wasting rule

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Santos captain Neymar was forced off the field for a minute under a new rule aimed at curbing time-wasting by goalkeepers that is being tested in the Brazilian league.

Santos captain Neymar was forced off the field for a minute under a new rule being tested in the Brazilian league aimed at curbing time-wasting by goalkeepers.

PHOTO: AFP

Santos captain Neymar became the first player in Brazil’s Serie A to be forced off the field for a minute under a new rule aimed at curbing time-wasting by goalkeepers that is being tested in the league.

Under the trial, which will also be implemented in other competitions, including the Premier League, if play is stopped because a goalkeeper requires medical treatment, the coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minute after play resumes.

If the coach fails to nominate a player within 10 seconds, the team’s captain must be the one to leave the field.

When Santos beat Vasco 3-0 on Aug 16, the rule was invoked for the first time in the Brazilian top flight after goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao requested medical attention.

The referee told captain Neymar to leave the field as the Santos coach had not nominated another player within 10 seconds.

Neymar, 34, made two appearances for Brazil off the bench at the 2026 World Cup, scoring a late penalty in their 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.