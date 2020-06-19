TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Norwich v Southampton (tomorrow, 1am), Tottenham v Manchester United (tomorrow, 3.15am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish La Liga Granada v Villarreal (tomorrow, 1.25am), Sevilla v Barcelona (tomorrow, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Leicester (7.30pm), Brighton v Arsenal (10pm), West Ham v Wolves (Sunday, 12.30am), Bournemouth v Palace (Sunday, 2.45am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
German Bundesliga Bayern v Freiburg (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208), Leipzig v Dortmund (Ch115 & Ch209), Berlin v Leverkusen (Ch116 & Ch210) – 9.20pm.
Italian Serie A Torino v Parma (Sunday, 1.20am), Verona v Cagliari (Sunday, 3.35am) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
Spanish La Liga Espanyol v Levante (7.55m), Bilbao v Betis (10.55pm), Getafe v Eibar (Sunday, 1.25am), Atletico v Valladolid (Sunday, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.