News analysis
Safety trumps sports pedigree in AFF's naming of S'pore as Suzuki Cup host
SINGAPORE - When the Lions march out to open the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup against Myanmar at the National Stadium on Dec 5, they could have up to 10,000 fans roaring them on from the stands.
It will be a welcome boost as they leverage on homeground advantage in their bid to win a fifth Suzuki Cup. And they have Singapore's no-nonsense approach in managing the coronavirus to thank for this.