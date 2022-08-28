Newcastle's renewal process faces Wolves test

Newcastle United fans have been made to wait patiently this summer. The trolley dash of spending that was widely expected when the club were taken over in October last year by a consortium involving the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund did not quite happen.

Those Saudi owners are not spending nearly as much as they have on LIV Golf, the venture currently causing a civil war within that sport. Tiger Woods, in the vanguard of the PGA Tour fightback against the breakaway competition, was offered a reported US$800 million (S$1.1 billion), while Dustin Johnson has accepted US$125 million and Phil Mickelson US$200 million to jump ship.