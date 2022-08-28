On The Ball

Newcastle's renewal process faces Wolves test

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Newcastle United fans have been made to wait patiently this summer. The trolley dash of spending that was widely expected when the club were taken over in October last year by a consortium involving the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund did not quite happen.

Those Saudi owners are not spending nearly as much as they have on LIV Golf, the venture currently causing a civil war within that sport. Tiger Woods, in the vanguard of the PGA Tour fightback against the breakaway competition, was offered a reported US$800 million (S$1.1 billion), while Dustin Johnson has accepted US$125 million and Phil Mickelson US$200 million to jump ship.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline Newcastle's renewal process faces Wolves test. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top