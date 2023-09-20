Newcastle's Howe happy to leave Milan with a point

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said the significance of taking a point at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday should not be underestimated after the Premier League side came away with a 0-0 draw at a hostile San Siro.

Newcastle, who are playing in the tournament after a 20-year absence, are in a difficult group which also features Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain, and Howe said leaving Milan with a draw could prove key to their chances of advancing.

"You can't underestimate the difficulties of coming here - the emotion of the game, new experiences, we had to take a lot on board today," Howe said.

"I thought the crowd were very good for Milan. It was a hostile atmosphere, and the players had to adjust to that, and that is why I don't think you can underestimate the performance and point.

"It will look better and better as time goes on."

Newcastle next visit Sheffield United in the league on Sunday. REUTERS