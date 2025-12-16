Straitstimes.com header logo

Newcastle's Burn faces up to six weeks out due to rib and lung injuries

Dec 16 - Newcastle United defender Dan Burn faces four to six weeks on the ‍sidelines ​after injuring his rib ‍and lungs following a challenge with Sunderland's Nordi ​Mukiele ​during Sunday's 1-0 loss in the Premier League, his manager Eddie Howe said on ‍Tuesday.

The England international was taken to hospital ​after sustaining the ⁠injury late in the first half and Howe said the 33-year-old was struggling to breathe.

"It was a ​big blow for us because I think he's been ‌excellent in recent ​weeks. It's a rib problem and an issue with his lungs so we wish him well and it will be around four to six weeks out," Howe told ‍reporters ahead of Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final ​against Fulham.

Newcastle, 12th in the English top flight, ​continue their league campaign at ‌home to Chelsea on Saturday. REUTERS

