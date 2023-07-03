Newcastle United splash out to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan

LONDON – Newcastle United confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali on a five-year contract on Monday for a reported £60 million (S$103 million) fee that will make the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Tonali, who moved to Milan initially on a season-long loan in 2020 from Brescia, helped the club to their first Serie A title in a decade in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

But the financial muscle of the English Premier League was too powerful for Milan or Tonali to turn down as Champions League-bound Newcastle made their first major move of the transfer window.

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Tonali has won 14 caps for Italy and becomes Milan’s record sale. He said: “I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

He is Newcastle’s second signing of the window after Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Danish club Odense and was then loaned out to Feyenoord.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join treble-winning Manchester City and has informed the club of his desire to leave, sports director Max Eberl said on Monday.

Eberl said talks with City, who won their first Champions League title in June, were under way for a possible move for the 21-year-old Croatia international.

“Josko and his advisers have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to City,” Eberl told German daily Leipziger Volkszeitung.

“Yes, for €100 million (S$147.4 million) plus bonuses, Gvardiol will end up in Pep Guardiola’s strong hands. The value of the deal would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in history, but it might take a few more days.”

Gvardiol would be the latest star to leave Leipzig. Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai moved to Liverpool on Sunday for €70 million, Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer went to German champions Bayern Munich while France international Christopher Nkunku signed for Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion signed Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on a five-year deal from Anderlecht on Monday. The 20-year-old will reportedly cost the Seagulls £16 million. He was named Player of the Season at Anderlecht in the last campaign despite breaking into the first team only in December.

He is their fourth signing of the transfer window, following Brazilian forward Joao Pedro and midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud. The club finished sixth last season to qualify for European football for the first time.

In managerial moves, Roy Hodgson, 75, will stay at Crystal Palace for the 2023-24 season, the club said on Monday. He took over from Frenchman Patrick Vieira in March and guided them to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Vieira has since joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. Meanwhile, former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard looks set to join Saudi side Al Ettifaq. AFP, REUTERS