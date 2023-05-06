Newcastle United memories a thing of the past for Arsenal's Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no plans to use last season’s damaging defeat at Newcastle United as motivation when he takes his Premier League title-chasers to St James’ Park on Sunday.

This term’s long-time leaders could be four points adrift of current table-toppers Manchester City, the reigning champions, by the time they kick-off at Newcastle, with the Magpies pushing for a third-place finish of their own.

The corresponding fixture last season came in the penultimate game of the campaign, with a 2-0 win for Newcastle effectively ending the Gunners’ hopes of Champions League qualification.

Arteta, as shown in the Amazon “All or Nothing: Arsenal” documentary, gave his players a huge dressing down after the game at St James’ Park but has no plans to use that match to inspire his side this weekend.

“It’s a very different game,” Arteta said on Friday.

“Different players, different game. We’re going to have to play better than last year, that’s for sure, because we know at home they’ve been really good.

“I don’t think there’s too much to motivate from there. There’s a lot of things that we have to do better than that day. The group of players and the way they’re playing there is different.”