Newcastle United still in limbo over Sandro Tonali ban, says Eddie Howe

NEWCASTLE – Sandro Tonali could be available for Newcastle United’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Saturday, despite being given a 10-month ban for breaches of Italian betting rules, manager Eddie Howe said.

The head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday that midfielder Tonali had been sanctioned with an 18-month ban, eight of which will be commuted to alternative treatment.

“It’s difficult because we haven’t had that official confirmation as a football club yet,” Howe said on Friday.

“We’ve heard the news and speculation statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we’re in limbo really waiting for that official confirmation. There’s a high chance he could be available for us. There has to be a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.”

Tonali’s ban is a huge blow to Newcastle, who signed the international from AC Milan in July for a reported €70 million (S$101.5 million), a record sum for an Italian player.

Howe said Newcastle had no inkling of any potential betting breaches when they signed him.

“You make a decision at the time with the knowledge you have. We really liked him as a footballer and had no idea that this was even a possibility. Of course, there’s a frustration and a disappointment that we’re not going to have a quality player for a period of time,” Howe said.

Tonali came on as a substitute in Newcastle’s 1-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The defeat was made worse by injuries to forwards Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy, who will miss the Wolves match.

“Very different injuries. Alex’s is a groin which we don’t think is serious but it’s a recurrence of the groin injury he suffered playing for Sweden, so we need to assess that,” Howe said.

“Jacob’s is totally different, it’s dislocation of his shoulder. It’s not clear what we’re going to do and I think he’s going to see a specialist today. You can play with these injuries or the other side is he needs an operation and he’ll be out for some time.”

Injuries have also ruled out defender Sven Botman and midfielder Elliot Anderson, while winger Harvey Barnes will be missing until the new year with a foot issue.

“Unfortunately we’re missing Harvey, Elliot, Alex now and suddenly with Jacob we look a bit stretched,” he said.

There was better news on the injury front for Chelsea, ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino said Christopher Nkunku, a £52 million (S$86.5 million) attacker who signed in the summer from RB Leipzig, is close to a return after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

The 25-year-old Frenchman shone in friendlies before sustaining the injury and has yet to make his Chelsea bow.

Said Pochettino: “Nkunku is doing well. I think he is close. Maybe after the next international break he will be involved. He’s a player who can provide goals and we are missing goals.

“He’s a player who can be important for us. Today with maybe eight to 10 goals from Nkunku, the situation is different. Unlucky, but we also cannot complain. Things can happen. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

However, the Argentinian did not rule out a move for another forward when the transfer window opens in January. Brentford striker Ivan Toney – who is serving an eight-month ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules – has been regularly linked with a move across London.

Said Pochettino: “Football is dynamic, maybe today we are thinking differently than two or three weeks ago (about signing a striker). But we are ready, the sporting directors are ready.” REUTERS