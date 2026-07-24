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Newcastle sign Monaco's Bamba on five-year deal

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - Stade Louis II, Monaco - October 22, 2025 AS Monaco's Aladji Bamba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - Stade Louis II, Monaco - October 22, 2025 AS Monaco's Aladji Bamba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz

July 24 - Newcastle United have signed midfielder Aladji Bamba on a five-year deal from French side AS Monaco, the Premier League club said on Friday.

• The club will pay an initial fee of £30 million ($39.95 million), plus add-ons, for the 20-year-old, according to British media reports.

• A product of Monaco's academy, Bamba made his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 club last year and went on to make 25 appearances, including both legs of Monaco's Champions League knockout phase playoff against Paris St Germain.

• “I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club,” Bamba said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.