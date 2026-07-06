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Newcastle sign Ivorian winger Toure from Hoffenheim

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Ivory Coast - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain- March 31, 2026 Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Toure holds a pennant before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Ivory Coast - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain- March 31, 2026 Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Toure holds a pennant before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 6 - Newcastle United have signed Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media said the deal is worth 43 million pounds ($57 million).

"I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle," Toure said in a statement.

Toure arrives after winger Anthony Gordon left Newcastle for Barcelona in a deal reportedly worth up to 80 million euros ($91.43 million) plus add-ons.

He is Newcastle's second signing after French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen joined the club on Wednesday.

Toure, 20, made his senior debut for Ivory Coast in October last year, and made three appearances at the World Cup.

The Ivorians exited in the round of 32 after a 2-1 defeat by Norway. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.