Newcastle set to spend big with Guimaraes deal

LONDON • The football transfer window closes on Monday but while it has been a relatively quiet one, Newcastle United, as expected, are poised to become the biggest spenders this month.

Observers had expected the Magpies to spend their way out of trouble, following the takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in October.

Newcastle have already landed Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier for close to £40 million (S$72.7 million). But, while the pair are functional buys, the imminent signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon is a signal that the club intend to compete for a spot in Europe should they survive this season.

The Brazil midfielder, who was on the bench as the Selecao drew with Ecuador 1-1 in the South American World Cup 2022 qualifiers on Thursday, is set to join for €40 million (S$60 million), according to multiple reports yesterday.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted that a medical examination was arranged for the 24-year-old, who is set to become Newcastle's second-highest buy after fellow Brazilian Joelinton, who cost £40 million.

While Lyon earlier this week denied the move was on the cards, calling it "false information disseminated by many media", it is understood an improved offer - including a further €8 million in add-ons - was enough to seal the deal.

Guimaraes had been watched closely by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain while Arsenal have long been interested in him.

Another South American star is also set for a blockbuster move to the Premier League. It was reported yesterday that Liverpool are close to signing Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Multiple media reports said the Reds had tabled a bid of between €40 million and €60 million for the Colombia international, with the offer deemed acceptable by the Portuguese side.

Diaz was supposed to be their No. 1 transfer target this summer. But amid Tottenham's interest, Liverpool have now accelerated their plans and he is said to prefer a move to Anfield over Spurs.

A medical exam has reportedly been arranged in South America, where Diaz is playing for his country in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old has had a sensational season for Porto, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in 18 league appearances to help his team top the table.

REUTERS