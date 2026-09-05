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Newcastle rally from two goals down to earn Bournemouth draw

Newcastle struggled to find momentum in the second half but substitute Jacob Ramsey steered home in the 88th minute to ensure the points were shared.

Newcastle surged back from a two-goal deficit against Bournemouth on Sept 5 to draw 2-2 and extend their unbeaten start to the season after a period of intense upheaval at the club.

Matthias Jaissle’s team found themselves 2-0 down in the 35th minute after Marcus Tavernier’s close-range effort and an own goal from Malick Thiaw, both helped by deflections.

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes changed the complexion of the match with a stunning curling effort less than two minutes later.

The home team struggled to find momentum in the second half but substitute Jacob Ramsey steered home in the 88th minute to ensure the points were shared.

Newcastle, who remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, drew 2-2 against Liverpool in their English Premier League opener before brushing Tottenham aside 2-0.

The club appointed German boss Jaissle in August after the departure of the long-serving Eddie Howe, who also previously managed Bournemouth.

Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have all left but the club have made eight new signings in what they described as a “transformational” summer transfer window.

Bournemouth, also under a new head coach, Marco Rose, following the departure of Andoni Iraola to Liverpool, started brightly at St James’ Park, taking a deserved early lead.

Alex Scott’s shot took a significant deflection and fell kindly for Tavernier, who showed impressive anticipation to poke the ball home past Lukas Hornicek.

Bournemouth doubled their lead when Justin Kluivert’s shot from distance smashed against the post and came back off the back of Hornicek before Scott’s cross hit Thiaw and looped over the line.

But the home side gave themselves renewed hope when Barnes surged down the left before cutting inside and curling a wonderful effort past the outstretched hands of Djordje Petrovic.

New signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo came on in the 63rd minute to warm applause and Jaissle made further substitutions as he searched for an equaliser.

The visitors, who have developed an unwelcome habit of conceding late goals, failed to clear and Ramsey stayed cool to earn a point.

The Magpies’ saviour said: “There was a lot of negativity around Newcastle in pre-season, before the season started and hopefully we can shut them up and we’ve been doing that so far.

“We don’t want to get too carried away, it’s only our third game but yeah, enjoying it.”

Bournemouth manager Rose took positives from the game despite letting the three points slip, saying he was happy with his players’ confidence.

“In the second half we missed the chances, we missed the transition situations, we missed possession,” he said.

“We didn’t concede so many difficult situations close to our goal or chances of the opponent but in the end it’s a draw and we have to deal with it.” AFP