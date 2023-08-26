On the Ball

Newcastle-Liverpool clash hots up as Saudi threatens European powers

John Brewin
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Another week of developments in Saudi Arabia’s footballing land-grab. While talk of Mohamed Salah possibly leaving Liverpool takes more sensational headlines, perhaps the most significant player signing yet was also made. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, 21, was viewed as a prime La Liga talent, someone Manchester City were seriously interested in earlier this summer. Serie A champions Napoli looked his likeliest destination and yet once Al Ahli met his buyout clause, he was headed to Jeddah to earn €40 million (S$58.6 million) over three years. 

Where signings like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and N’Golo Kantè saw European clubs able to remove ageing stars from their payroll, a star of the future heading to the Pro League represents something rather different. “Embarrassing,” as Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos put it on Instagram; Saudi clubs being able to outbid the Euro elite for youngsters now threatens an imbalance of the previous status quo.  

