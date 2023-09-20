Newcastle hold Milan to 0-0 draw in Champions League opener

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Newcastle United - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 19, 2023 AC Milan's Yunus Musah in action with Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Newcastle United - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 19, 2023 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon in action with AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Newcastle United - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 19, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Newcastle United - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 19, 2023 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Newcastle United - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 19, 2023 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in action with Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
16 min ago
Published
16 min ago

MILAN - Newcastle United marked their return to the Champions League after a two-decade absence with a hard-fought 0-0 draw with AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday, as the Serie A club spurned numerous opportunities in the Group F opener.

Milan winger Rafael Leao kept the Newcastle defence busy throughout the contest and had his best opportunity in the 34th minute, but he miscued an elaborate backheel after skipping past two defenders.

He was also wasteful in the second half, firing a header over the bar after Alessandro Florenzi found him with an inch-perfect cross. The visitors' attacking efforts were limited to counter-attacks and the English side recorded just one shot on target.

The draw could hurt both teams' prospects in a challenging group, which features Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain and 1997 winners Borussia Dortmund. REUTERS

