Newcastle ease to 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham, after Jimenez sees red

NEWCASTLE, England - Newcastle United returned to winning ways by putting three second-half goals past 10-man Fulham on Dec 16, including one from 17-year-old Lewis Miley who became the club’s youngest player to score in the Premier League.

Fulham had Raul Jimenez sent off in the 22nd minute and although they kept the home side at bay until halftime, Miley’s goal opened the floodgates, with Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn also getting themselves on the score sheet.

The victory will give Newcastle – who lost their previous three games in all competitions and were knocked out of European competition – a boost as they moved up to sixth with 29 points while Fulham dropped to 11th, eight points behind.

“What a moment it was for me and my family. They were in the stand. Great feeling to see the ball in the back of the net,” Miley said.

“Hopefully, I can score lots more. I haven’t checked my phone yet but I’m sure everyone will be buzzing for us.”

Jimenez had scored four goals in his last five games and such was his confidence that he even attempted a bicycle kick from 20 yards out, but his red card for a flash of petulance gave Newcastle the upper hand.

He was initially cautioned for an aerial lunge on Sean Longstaff after hitting the Newcastle midfielder in the face with his hip as he attempted to block a pass, but Jimenez was sent off following a VAR review.

Newcastle lost Fabian Schar and Joelinton to injuries in the first half but the man advantage enabled them to dominate possession.