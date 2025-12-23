Straitstimes.com header logo

Newcastle call for clarification on Gordon penalty denial in Chelsea draw

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Dec 23 - Newcastle United will seek clarification from referees' body PGMOL about Anthony Gordon being denied a penalty after going down in the Chelsea box following a challenge from Trevoh Chalobah in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Tuesday.

Newcastle were leading 2-1 at the time of the incident, and Joao Pedro equalised shortly afterwards as Chelsea rescued a point.

"We will be seeking clarification (from PGMOL) and those calls have already gone in, not from me personally but from the club. We just want to know the thought process behind the decisions," Howe told reporters.

Howe said after the match that Newcastle were denied a "stonewall" penalty".

"I wouldn't want to train them to deliver that kind of challenge in the box because you are going to give the referees a decision to make. I think one of the arts of defending is not to put yourself in that position. I thought, and I still do, it was a clear penalty. Having reviewed it, and I have not changed my mind."

Newcastle, 11th in the table, visit Manchester United on Friday. REUTERS

