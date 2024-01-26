Newcastle boss Eddie Howe desperate to keep key players amid FFP danger

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is having to wrestle with the club’s Financial Fair Play regulations as his side prepare for their FA Cup fourth-round clash at Fulham on Jan 27.

Chief executive Darren Eales said earlier in January the Magpies may be forced to sell some of their biggest names in order not to fall foul of the rules, and speculation regarding the future of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes continues to dominate headlines.

Newcastle had announced losses of £150 million (S$255.9 million) over the last two years – clubs are allowed a maximum of £105 million over three years.

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe was bombarded with questions regarding the player situation.

“A few things to say on Kieran’s situation. We’re very confident he will be part of our long-term future,” he said.

“I have to make it clear he has never asked to leave or even questioned his future here. We’ve had conversations in the last week and it’s always been about Newcastle.

“His commitment to Newcastle shouldn’t be questioned. I want to keep our best players, I want to keep every player in our squad that is very thin on the ground now.”

Howe was equally adamant on Wilson, saying that “there’s no part of me that wants to lose him” and on Almiron’s future he added that he was “desperate” to keep the player.

He did not mention Guimaraes but it was clear that he did not want to lose any key player.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been manager of the club that we’ve been linked with players leaving and that creates an unsettling dynamic,” he said.

“A lot of those rumours have been that, they are just speculation and there is nothing behind it. I’m trying to prepare a team to win the next game and we want to keep the team intact.”

The Magpies were on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, before they beat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup third round earlier in January without breaking too much sweat.

Howe’s men were boosted by that result, and were on the verge of a big English Premier League victory over Manchester City last weekend, before Pep Guardiola’s men scored two goals in the last 16 minutes to seal a 3-2 win.