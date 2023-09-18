New Spain coach unveils women's team with most World Cup winners

MADRID - Most Spain players who last month won the Women's World Cup were on the list for upcoming fixtures against Sweden and Switzerland unveiled on Monday by their newly-appointed coach, Montse Tome, after they appeared to end their boycott.

On Friday, a group of 39 players - including 21 out of the 23 cup-winning squad - said it wanted further changes at the country's football federation, as the resignation of its chief Luis Rubiales and the replacement of coach Jorge Vilda were not enough for them to return to the side.

An original group of 81 players had called the boycott in the wake of the furore over Rubiales' allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso in Sydney after Spain won the tournament. Hermoso was not on the squad list announced on Monday. REUTERS

