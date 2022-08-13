New signings will come: Ten Hag

LONDON • A week has passed since Erik ten Hag's reign at Manchester United got off to the worst possible start as his team lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the English Premier League.

Despite the defeat stoking fears among United fans that this season will mirror last term - the club's worst top-flight campaign with just 58 points - there has been no movement in terms of transfers.

United have reportedly agreed a €15 million (S$21.1. million) fee with Juventus for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, his mother and agent, Veronique, is seeking a wage of £162,000 (S$269,000) a week over three years, and those demands are holding up the deal.

Even if the 27-year-old joins before the transfer window closes on Sept 1, his signing will not appease a disgruntled fan base.

Former United midfielder Lou Macari yesterday led the criticism on the club's own channel, MUTV, saying: "I'd never really heard of him (Rabiot). Clubs spend millions of pounds scouting players across Europe, but nobody else has made a move for this fella. Why do you think this is? I have got a bad feeling about the guy."

To add to the negativity around United, Marcus Rashford was earlier this week linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain when the team are already short on attacking players.

The England forward has struggled for form over the past 18 months, but having come through the youth academy, it would still sting to lose the 24-year-old.

He has a year left on his contract, which includes an option for a further 12-month extension.

For now, Rashford is reportedly happy at United, according to the Daily Mail, and ten Hag also does not want to sell him.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Brentford today, the United boss said: "He's a really important player. I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans and he will stay at Manchester United."

On the criticism of their transfer activity this summer - ten Hag has brought in only three players in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia - the Dutchman expressed confidence that the board would strengthen the squad before the window closes.