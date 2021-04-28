New roles but same goals for new FAS team members

Ben Teng may be about to relinquish his role as adviser to Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Geylang International, but the incoming Football Association of Singapore (FAS) vice-president still holds the SPL close to his heart and is determined to help it grow in his upcoming four-year term.

The FAS election will take place today, and with no challengers to incumbent president Lim Kia Tong's slate, he will be re-elected along with his team comprising deputy president Bernard Tan, vice-presidents S. Thavaneson, Teo Hock Seng, Razali Saad and Teng, as well as council members Dinesh Nair, Lionel Lewis and Goh Tat Chuan.